Atalanta – Fiorentina – 1: 2, Serie A match review, played by Oleksiy Miranchuk, September 11, 2021

It seems that Alexei did not use his chance, hitting the base for the first time this season.

“Atalanta” Alexey Miranchuk scored four points in the first two rounds of Serie A, beating Torino (2: 1) and drawing with Bologna (0: 0). Fiorentina Alexandra Kokorina took three – lost to Roma (1: 3) and defeated Torino (2: 1). Before the face-to-face meeting between the teams of Russian players in Bergamo, Atalanta was considered the favorite, but Fiorentina seems to have been underestimated.

Atalanta: Zero shots on target in a half

Atalanta had one of the worst first halves of this championship. Miranchuk and company did not create anything in the first 45 minutes of the match and deservedly went for a break, losing in the long run. Fiorentina squeezed out the maximum: in the 30th minute, the ball hit Mehle’s hand, and the referee gave a penalty – Vlahovic converted the shot from the point. The violets took the lead. In addition to the referee, the home coach carefully studied the replay. Gian Piero Gasperini: he watched a video of the ball hitting his hand on his phone. New coaching technologies.

Miranchuk entered the starting lineup and played the first half to the end. The Russian tried to aggravate, earned two corners, but overall looked faded with his partners, for which he received a portion of criticism from fans on social networks. Here’s what they tweeted:

“Alexey Miranchuk is such a disappointing player. It should be much better than it really is. “

“This Miranchuk is a” dead “guy, money wasted.”

“Miranchuk is terrible! Definitely not coming back in the second half! “

“Miranchuk must wake up, it’s impossible to watch the first half.”

“Miranchuk will not play for two years now, and quite rightly after this performance.”

“The matches are going on, and Miranchuk still shows no signs of adaptation to Serie A. The first season is underway, it’s hard for everyone, but he should already show progress. The opposite of Malinowski, who just brought Duvan Zapata out one-on-one. Excellent save for Terracciano. “





“I don’t miss Russia”. Kokorin spoke!

Three penalties in one game

The second half began when Vlahovic converted Fiorentina’s second earned penalty. Dušan made a great shot into the right corner, the goalkeeper Sportiello had no chance. After this goal Miranchuk left the field. The Russian midfielder played 50 minutes: according to Opta, he made 10 successful passes out of 13, zero out of five successful dribbles, won three out of 10 martial arts, earned one free kick, gave one pass and touched the ball twice in someone else’s penalty area. Given the difficult position of the Russian midfielder at Atalanta, it will now be difficult for him to return to the first team. Last season, Miranchuk came out from the first minutes only four times in 33 matches.

Zapata volunteered to save the Atalanta. The Colombian, who scored 18 goals in the last championship, converted the third penalty in the match and gave the Bergamascans a chance of salvation. After the goal of the Atalanta striker, the hosts surrounded the guests’ penalty area and increasingly bothered goalkeeper Terracciano. However, the Bergamaski did not turn their pressure into a goal. Gasperini’s team struck nine shots in the second half but failed to score from the field.

A home defeat puts Atalanta in 10th place, while Fiorentina is in sixth place for a few hours. Miranchuk’s appearance coincided with the Bergamaski’s first defeat of the season. As for Kokorin, he did not appear on the field again. The ex-forward of “Spartak” played the fourth game on the bench.