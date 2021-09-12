Belfort defeated Holyfield in the first round, challenged Jake Paul and Canelo

Return to the ring of the 58-year-old former undisputed world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield ended in complete failure. 44-year-old ex-UFC champion in the main show of Triller Fight Club on September 11 in Florida Vitor Belfort defeated Holyfield early in the first round. Despite the initial announcement, this fight had the status of a showcase.

Holyfield, who replaced Oscar De La Hoya, could not get away from the blows of a younger opponent, he fell, missing his own blow, and the referee made the right decision, quickly intervening and stopping the fight. Holyfield disagreed.

“The guy was strong. I was not shocked, – said Holyfield after the fight. – There was no blow that shook me a lot. I missed and fell. It is sad. I think it was the wrong decision, I think he shouldn’t have stopped the fight so quickly. “

Belfort and Triller, in turn, decided to seize the moment and publicly challenge video blogger Jake Paul, who collaborated with Triller but left for Showtime in the summer. They said they have $ 30 million to take away from the winner of the fight, a scheme that has never worked in pro boxing.

“100 percent,” said 44-year-old Belfort about whether he will continue to compete in the boxing ring. – I want to thank Holyfield for coming out to the fight. But I came to knock out opponents. We have a whole list. Get ready, boxers. “

“We have 30 million, the winner takes everything. Jake Paul, stop running from me. You are good for my son. You will meet your daddy here at Triller. Stop running, little coward! “

Belfort was also asked a very strange question about the fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who obviously does not need such events at all.

“He will not agree to box with me at 185 pounds. I’m telling you. He doesn’t have the courage to do it, ”Belfort said.