Bitcoin is growing rapidly: what caused

After not very successful summer months, bitcoin returned to growth and today, on September 6, exceeded $ 51 thousand. According to the data of the CoinMarketCap exchange, the value of the world’s largest cryptocurrency has increased by almost 3.3% over the past day. As of 13:00 Bitcoin is trading at $ 51,816.

Photo: CoinMarketCap

Over the week, the currency has grown by 5.4%, over the last month – by 26.3%, and since the beginning of 2021 – by about 79%. Bitcoin’s sharp rise was fueled by El Salvador’s decision to turn the cryptocurrency into legal tender. No less influenced by the decision of Chinese regulators to strengthen control over miners in the country.

Bitcoin pulled other cryptocurrencies along with it. Dogecoin prices climbed 4% to $ 0.31, while cardano prices rose nearly 2% to $ 2.89. Other cryptocurrencies like stellar, uniswap, litecoin have also jumped in the last 24 hours.

Join us on Telegram!

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.36 trillion.

Context. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 63,314 on April 13.

Following El Salvador, Cuba also decided to legalize cryptocurrency.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has also expressed interest in bitcoin. The head of state supported the legalization of cryptocurrency, and also approved the creation of the digital currency of the country’s Central Bank (CBDC). However, the head of the local Central Bank opposed such initiatives.