British sensation Emma Radukanu wins US Open

6 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

In the final of the US Open tennis tournament, Emma Radukanu, playing for Britain, won. She was opposed by Canadian Leila Fernandez.

Radukanu won with a score of 6: 4, 6: 3.

Both girls, who are under 20, became the sensations of this tournament. The ending between numbers 150 and 73 could hardly have been predicted by anyone.

19-year-old Fernandez passed such experienced rivals as Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber. Throughout the tournament, she did not give a single set to her rivals.

Long way

The story of 18-year-old Radukanu seems fabulous. She was so low in the world rankings of tennis players that she had to start her fight at the US Open with qualifying rounds. Emma won them all and became the first woman in history to reach the Grand Slam final in this way.

Radukanu was born in Canada to Romanian and Chinese, but raised in the UK. She became the first Briton to reach the final of a major tournament in 44 years.

Photo author, Getty Images

Social media and media in Britain are full of support for Radukanu. Good luck was sent by, among others, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate, former British first racket Tim Henman, Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford and rock musician from the former Oasis band Liam Gallagher.

British media predict a great future for Emma, ​​not only on the court, but also beyond.