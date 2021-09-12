British sensation Emma Radukanu wins US Open

Emma Radukanu

In the final of the US Open tennis tournament, Emma Radukanu, playing for Britain, won. She was opposed by Canadian Leila Fernandez.

Radukanu won with a score of 6: 4, 6: 3.

Both girls, who are under 20, became the sensations of this tournament. The ending between numbers 150 and 73 could hardly have been predicted by anyone.

19-year-old Fernandez passed such experienced rivals as Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber. Throughout the tournament, she did not give a single set to her rivals.

