Cameron Diaz admitted why she does not want to return to the cinema

It’s been seven years since Cameron Diaz last appeared on the big screens. However, the Hollywood actress stated that at the moment she is in no hurry to return to acting.

Cameron Diaz, best known for her roles in The Mask, Something with Mary, Swap Vacation, recently appeared on the American radio show Quarantined with Bruce to promote her new wine brand. Also, the 48-year-old star said that becoming a mother radically changed her priorities.

“Will I go back to the cinema again? I don’t plan, I don’t know. I have no idea at all. Probably never say never, but I can’t imagine how I, being the mother of a one-year-old child, am on the set, but 14-16 hours away from the baby. I just can’t, ”the actress admitted.

Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden in 2015. The couple have a one-year-old daughter named Raddix. After the wedding, the actress left her job in the cinema and devoted herself to her family.

“I feel so happy that now I can be here and now with my child and become the mother I am destined to be. It is such a blessing and a great privilege, I am very grateful for that, ”says the actress.

Diaz is currently focusing on motherhood and Avaline, an organic wine brand she launched with fashion entrepreneur Catherine Power last year.

“Avalin is the only day-to-day job I do besides being a wife and mother. And so far this is really the most eventful part of my life, ”the star admitted.

