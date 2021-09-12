Charles Leclair: I am very happy for Daniel

Charles Leclair and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and sixth respectively in Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix. Despite twenty points scored, the team dropped to fourth place in the constructors’ championship, behind McLaren.

Charles Leclair (4th): “It’s a pity, but the car didn’t have enough pace today. We were losing speed on the straights, so the rivals overtook us without any problems. It’s a pity, but I did my best. I don’t know if my car was damaged on the first lap – I need to check everything, but on the first laps the car was not controlled in the best way.

In McLaren ahead of us in the constructors’ championship, but I am very happy for Daniel. He’s a great racer and it’s great that he’s back in top shape. For our team, of course, it is bad when Daniel performs like this, but the results of the opponents push us to do our best every weekend ”.

Carlos Sainz (6th): “We were very close to achieving more – the podium was only a few positions ahead, so it’s a shame it ended that way. Throughout the weekend, we took positions that allowed us to take the speed of the car.

It is a pity that we performed like this in front of Tifozi, losing to McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes. It is necessary to analyze everything and understand what we could have done better to regain confidence in the car after Saturday’s accident and perform better in Sochi. “