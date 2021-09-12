cheeky star emergence in leather from head to toe

Kim Kardashian knows how to surprise! The unrecognizable reality TV star took to the public in a head-to-toe leather outfit.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: @kimkardashian)

The ensemble included stiletto heels, loose-fitting trousers, a Balenciaga cape and mask with space for a ponytail made of hair. In this way, Kim checked into the Ritz-Carlton in New York. On the Web, the Kardashians immediately began to compare with Catwoman and the Dominatrix (the dominant woman in love and sexual relations – ed.). And on the evening of the same day, Kim with her sister Kourtney Kardashiae and Travis Barker went to dinner in the form of the movie “Matrix”.

Looks like Kardashian has come to town to attend the upcoming Met Gala costume ball.

Note that Kim seems to be the muse of Balenciaga lately, thanks in large part to the collaboration of her Kanye West (opens in a new tab) “> former Kanye West with the brand designer Demna Gvasalia. He acted as the creative director for the visual design of the rapper’s new album Donda. And hiding the face, it seems, the stars decided to make their feature.

Kim Kardashian with children. Photo: @kimkardashian

Aside from her sexy black balaclava look, Kim also garnered attention by wearing a Balenciaga bridal gown to the final show in Chicago. Her participation in the event sparked rumors that perhaps she and Kanye are trying to mend their relationship and avoid a divorce.