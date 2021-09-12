CSKA commented on termination of contract with Mike James

President of PBC CSKA Andrey Vatutin commented on the termination of defenseman Mike James’s contract.

“We have no doubts about Mike’s skill level. We are grateful to him for many bright moments, spectacular style of play, ability to take responsibility in difficult times. I sincerely wish Mike the best of luck. I am sure he still has a lot of personal and professional victories ahead of him, ”the official CSKA website quotes Vatutin.

James spent two incomplete seasons at CSKA, taking part in 87 matches. In them, the American averaged 18.8 points and gave 4.7 assists.

James finished the 2020/2021 season with the NBA Brooklyn Nets. Recently, Mike played in friendly matches for CSKA-2.

In the 2020/2021 season, CSKA, who defended the title in the Euroleague, took fourth place. In the semifinals, the Moscow club lost to the Turkish Anadol Efes, and in the match for the third place – to the Italian Milan. In the regular season, Dimitris Itoudis’ men took second place.

CSKA won another title in VTB United League. In the final series, the army team beat UNICS 3-0, having previously defeated Nizhny Novgorod in the quarterfinals (2-1) and Zenit in the semifinals (3-1).