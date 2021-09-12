Cyrcle Prone 2.0 with round display – Wylsacom

Cyrcle Phone, a smartphone with a round display, was announced a year ago. It took five years to develop the device, and now the company has shown the final version, which will go on sale this year.

“Pancake” with a round display, according to the developers, is in no way inferior to the usual smartphones in terms of convenience. You can flip through the browser, social networks, watch a video, but you don’t have to constantly rotate it.

The Cyrcle Phone 2.0 is made of biodegradable corn based material. Recycled plastic buttons.

The smartphone is running Android 10. On the case, in addition to the standard USB Type-C for charging, there is a slot for SD cards, USB Micro B for peripherals and two (!) 3.5 mm connectors.

The modified skin allows you to resize applications or stretch them to full screen. Until recently, it is not clear how convenient it will be to use a smartphone. The question, of course, is a matter of habit: foldable smartphones also seemed to be something unknown, but after a couple of years, on the contrary, in many ways they became preferable to “ordinary” smartphones.

For $ 999 (approximately 73,000 rubles), users will receive a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of permanent memory. Display with a diagonal of 3.45 inches with a resolution of 800 × 800 pixels. 13 megapixel camera and 2000 mAh battery. Not a lot, but very interesting! You can pre-order on Kickstarter and get a discounted smartphone for $ 699.