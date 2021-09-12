: Daily news :: “VZGLYAD.RU”

Dina Averina, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, was awarded a BMW X5 as the winner of the competition. President Vladimir Putin said that he considers gymnasts who were not given gold in Tokyo to always be the first.



“X5 was given today only to the champions of the Olympic Games. So she is considered a champion, “journalist Andrei Kolesnikov wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of gymnast Dina Averina next to the car.

This year the winners of gold medals received BMW X5 cars, silver and bronze – BMW X3 of various configurations. According to Alexander Katushev, Executive Director of the Russian Olympians Support Fund, the equipment depends on the level and number of medals won by the athlete. Judging by Kolesnikov’s photo, Dina Averina is really considered the winner of the competition.

At the ceremony of awarding the Olympians, President Vladimir Putin separately addressed the gymnasts who were not given gold in Tokyo, assuring them that they are the best.

“The Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team has earned sincere admiration. Dear girls, for us, for our whole country, you are always the best, first, golden. This is how it really is, “RIA Novosti quotes the president.

He also noted the success of the Russian synchronized swimmers at the Tokyo Olympics, calling them “flawless”, “incomparable” and unattainable for rivals. The President stressed that for the most titled in the history of synchronized swimming, Svetlana Romashina, “each of her now seven Olympic gold medals is unique and dear,” two of which were received in Tokyo.