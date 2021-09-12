Danny Trejo, Rambo and Stranger Things Crossover in Far Cry 6 Trailer

Outgoing October 7th shooter Far cry 6 will receive a ton of post-release content, both free and as part of the Season Pass. What exactly awaits the players, Ubisoft has demonstrated in the corresponding trailer.

The Season Pass will offer players three additional episodes, which will be released in November, January and March. In them, players will immerse themselves in the minds of the iconic villains of the series in the person of Vaas Montenegro from Far cry 3, Pagana Mina from Far cry 4 and Joseph Sid from Far cry 5… Each of the episodes will be similar in structure to roguelike games, which, if desired, can be played in co-op mode.

In addition, Season Pass buyers will receive spin-offs Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and themed gear for Far Cry 6.

On top of that, after the release of Far Cry 6, users will also receive three portions of free content, which are all sorts of crossovers.

In the first of them, the protagonist Dani Rogas will join forces with Danny Trejo, and in the second expansion, players will face a battle against the Yaran military along with imitator John Rambo, which will be inspired by the spirit of the 80s militants. In turn, the third DLC will be a crossover with the popular TV series Stranger Things.

Finally, the game will feature six special operations in new areas. Two maps will be available at launch, with four more coming later.

Far Cry 6 comes out October 7 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox one, PC and Stadia…

