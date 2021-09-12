Dynamo lost at home to Nizhny Novgorod, N’Zhier missed a penalty in the end

Today, September 12, Dynamo and Nizhny Novgorod met in the Russian Premier League match. The meeting of the 7th round of the RPL was held at the VTB Arena stadium – Dynamo Central Stadium named after Lev Yashin “in Moscow. The referee’s starting whistle sounded at 19:00 Moscow time. The game ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the guests.

On the 13th minute, Denis Makarov grabbed the ball, dashed through the center, beat Gotsuk and famously shot from the left from outside the penalty area – it turned out to get right into the corner of the goal.

In the 51st minute, the ball hit Dynamo defender Laxalt in the fight against Kozlov, after which a penalty was awarded to the Muscovites. However, Suleimanov shot from the 11-meter mark above the gate.

But in the 75th minute the guests evened the score. Tkachuk from the left shot into the penalty area, Berkovsky gracefully let the ball pass between his legs, and Gorbunov, who ran into the ball, shot into the far corner of the goal.

After 8 minutes, the Nizhny Novgorod attack with the left edge passed, Gorbunov and Ennin in two assists brought Kalinsky to a shot from the radius of the penalty area – the ball flew into the goal through several ricochets.

2 minutes before the end of regular time, Vitaly Meshkov, after watching VAR, assigned a penalty to the guests’ goal, and Masoero was sent off for the second yellow card. However, Nigmatullin pulled the blow from the 11-meter mark. N’Zhier could not beat the Nizhny Novgorod goalkeeper.

“Championship” conducted an online text broadcast of the meeting.