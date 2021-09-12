Dynamo lost to Nizhny Novgorod in the game with two penalties and sending-off :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Moscow club lost 1: 2. Both penalties were not converted – Timur Suleimanov shot out of the gate, and Clinton’s N’Zhi ​​kick was repelled by the goalkeeper

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / TASS



Dynamo footballers lost to Nizhny Novgorod in the home match of the seventh round of Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting ended with the score 1: 2.

The Moscow club opened the scoring with the efforts of Denis Makarov (13th minute). But in the second half Igor Gorbunov (85) and Nikolai Kalinsky (83) brought the Nizhny Novgorod team a victory.

In the 52nd minute, Nizhny Novgorod’s forward Timur Suleimanov failed to convert the penalty, breaking through above the gate. Dynamo striker Clinton N’Zhi ​​could not realize another 11-meter in the 89th minute, the kick was repelled by the goalkeeper Artur Nigmatullin. For a foul that led to this penalty, Nizhny Novgorod defender Lucas Masoero received the second yellow card.

Dynamo is fourth in the standings with 13 points. RPL rookie Nizhny Novgorod moved up to sixth place with 11 points.

In the next round, Dynamo will play against Sochi on 19 September, while Nizhny Novgorod will host Arsenal from Tula on the same day.