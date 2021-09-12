Dynamo Minsk – Ak Bars. Forecast and bet for 2.17 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League, Dynamo Minsk will host Ak Bars. The game will take place at the Minsk-Arena on September 12. The meeting starts at 17:10 Moscow time. Dynamo Minsk – Ak Bars: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Dynamo Minsk

Hockey players from Belarus managed to participate in four matches, in which they scored 4 points, as well as scored and conceded 10 goals each. In the West table, the team is in sixth.

First game of the season Dynamo Minsk held in Moscow, where he tried to impose a fight on the Moscow Dynamo. But that very struggle did not work out, the “bison” suffered a crushing defeat (1: 4).

In the second meeting, the charges Craig Woodcroft got the first points. In the match against Severstal in Cherepovets, the guests from Minsk won big (4: 1).

All predictions for the KHL

Successful for Dynamo Minsk turned out to be the departure to Yaroslavl, where the Belarusians dealt with Lokomotiv (4: 3). At home, Woodcroft’s team lost to Avtomobilist (1: 2).

“AK Bars”

The team from Tatarstan went on the ice five times and earned 5 points. With a 10:10 scored / conceded margin, she is sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Started in the new season “AK Bars” promising. At home Kazan finished with Jokerit (3: 0). But already in the second game, they decided to squander points, surrendering to “Kunlun” (3: 4).

After an incomprehensible defeat in a duel with a Chinese club, the guys Dmitry Kvartalnov met at home with “Torpedo”. In this match, “Ak Bars” also remained with empty pockets (1: 3).

The team experienced another loss of points in the game against CSKA (1: 2 OT). In the last match, Ak Bars snatched victory from Vityaz in Podolsk (2: 1 OT).

Forecast and rate

The victory of Dynamo Minsk is estimated at 3.68, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.32, and for the victory of “Ak Bars” – 1.81…

The start of the season turned out to be not as easy for Kazan as the team of Dmitry Kvartalnov expected.