Evgeny Tishchenko defeated Dmitry Kudryashov by decision at the RCC tournament in Yekaterinburg, video

The professional boxing evening ended in Yekaterinburg. Its main event met two ex-contenders for the WBC world title Zaur Abdullaev and Deyan Zlatichanin… The fight was more than significant, especially since the WBC Silver belt was at stake. Still, the main event of the show caused even more excitement. And the thing is that the Olympic champion Rio in the first heavyweight division fought in it, still promising Evgeny Tishchenko and ex-contender for the WBA Super world title, top puncher and veteran of Russian boxing Dmitry Kudryashov…





Tishchenko vs. Kudryashov. Will the Olympic champion resist the Russian Kuvalda?

Both approached the fight after being defeated. Tishchenko suffered his first defeat in the pro in March 2021, losing on points to Tabiso Mchun, and thus missed the opportunity to become a mandatory contender for the WBC world title. As for Kudryashov, Dmitry lost on points to Evgeny Romanov in May 2021 and lost the chance to become a contender for the WBC belt in a new weight category, the so-called bridgeway. So both were charged with rehabilitating themselves and covering up the failures. Moreover, a second defeat in a row for each of them would cast a serious shadow on future prospects.

With this in mind, both tried to approach the fight in the best condition. When the athletes appeared in the ring, it was clear that Tishchenko significantly surpasses the opponent in size. This is what the boxer from Yekaterinburg began to use from the first moments. Eugene worked serially and easily. Frankly speaking, it cannot be said that the Olympic champion was too inventive, but that was enough. Tishchenko sketched simple two’s and three’s, worked in a shuttle, which already posed difficult tasks for Kudryashov. The quintessence of the entire first round was the knockdown for Kudryashov in the last seconds. Eugene hit his opponent exactly on the top of the head, and the fighter nicknamed the Russian Sledgehammer could not resist.

Nevertheless, Dmitry looked much better in the second three minutes. In one of the episodes, he cleanly brought his mallet to the target and almost dropped his opponent. Tishchenko led noticeably, but he resisted and managed to recover. As it turned out later, this was the only episode when Kudryashov could count on winning. Starting from the third segment, Tishchenko methodically handled the opponent. A boxer from Yekaterinburg worked on floors, uppercuts began to pass through him, in general, the threat of defeat for Kudryashov hung in the air.

Dmitry’s coach was tearing the ligaments in his corner, urging the ward to add at least a little to the activity. But Kudryashov constantly waited for something, stubbornly did not want to return his front hand to his chin and missed it again and again. Very soon traces of such work appeared on Dmitry’s face. His position looked more and more deplorable with each round. Of course, he again needs to be given credit for his resilience, but perhaps exclusively for that. Kudryashov worked artlessly and monotonously, trying to get close to a very mobile opponent through slopes and dives. It didn’t work, but, as mentioned above, the coach’s calls to change at least something, to work with a double jab, or to launch attacks from the right were not heard.





As a result, by the final round, Kudryashov was losing devastatingly, which was clear to everyone. But, to the surprise of many, the first number in the last round was again started by Evgeniy, who, in fact, could afford to run off this segment. Tishchenko looked like he was behind and there weren’t nine rounds. The same brilliant footwork, the same series. The result was a logical and confident victory for Evgeny – 100: 90, 100: 89, 100: 89.

Thus, Tishchenko closed the defeat to Tabiso Mchunu and will soon be able to hope to join the race for the world title again. At least, with such confident boxing, Zhenya gave high hopes to his fans and certainly silenced his haters, who, as soon as they did not criticize him after the March failure, fell silent.

As for Kudryashov, the ex-contender for the WBA Super world title seems to be finally moving into the status of a gatekeeper (in MMA terminology). Formally, for Dima, this is the second defeat in a row, in fact the fourth, since the victory over Pesar, obtained between the unsuccessful battles with Makabu and Romanov, was very, very doubtful. Apparently, the Russian Sledgehammer finally broke, alas. Perhaps it’s time for Dmitry to rest, he suffered too much damage in the last fights. Health is more important.