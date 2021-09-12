Figure skating, short program (women), test runs text broadcast, live

Hello everyone! Today we are watching women’s figure skating. Test skates in Chelyabinsk have started, and we are waiting for a short program for women. Let’s see how the skaters can surprise them at the very beginning of the Olympic season. Join and enjoy the most beautiful sport with Eurosport.ru!

17:00. Well, that’s all for today! The control skates turned out to be simply cosmic. Follow figure skating with Eurosport.ru. and take care of yourself. Goodbye!

16:58. Nice skiing from Kamila. Musically and tenderly. Technically, too, everything is great.

16:56. Kamila Valieva will perform the final number for today.

16:53. The hall welcomes Elizaveta Tuktamysheva standing. She performed her program very well. Just bravo!

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Photo: Getty Images

16:52. What a pleasant, mature skating Lisa demonstrates.

16:51. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is welcomed by the audience!

16:47. The triple axel looked better during the warm-up. Twisted a little. Eteri Tutberidze is not entirely happy with the rental.

Alexandra Trusova Photo: Getty Images

16:46. Sasha skates to the music from the movie “Frida”. Today there are many oriental motives in the programs.

16:45… Alexandra Trusova is preparing to perform. She’s already on the ice.

16:43. Choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz, collaborating with Eteri Tutberidze, appreciated the potential of Alena Kostornaya.

Kostornaya is very talented. Perhaps one of the most talented skaters out there, but her personality makes it difficult to achieve what she could. It is not here that she could not jump quads. On the body – it could. On the head – no. It’s the same with the triple axel. She let him go not over the body, but over the head. Now she has restored it, but it is not as stable as it should be.

16:41. And then there is a clean cascade from Kostornaya. One gets the feeling that the athlete does not get into the music a little.

16:40. Here is the first serious mistake from Alena today. Fall on the jump.

16:38. Alena Kostornaya appears on the ice.

16:35. It was mysterious, musical, aesthetically pleasing. Wow! So far, without ultra-s – quads in the short are not performed, and Shcherbakova’s triple axel is not doing now. But there are clean double axel, triple flip and triple lutz. Not bad!

Anna Shcherbakova Photo: Getty Images

16:32. We start with Anna Shcherbakova. The girl is already on the ice and is ready to demonstrate her short program.

16:28. Figure skaters warm up. Practice jumping until everything is clear. Trusova jumped the axel in three and a half turns without batting an eye.

16:25. And here is the second warm-up. We are just waiting for fiery skates.

16:23. The classic is just made for figure skating. How is Ksenia’s program going under Tchaikovsky. Jumping elements are purely executed, very musical figure skater Sinitsyna.

16:21. Ksenia Sinitsyna is the last to perform in this warm-up.

16:19. However, Sophia’s program is damp.

16:18. Sofya Samodurova lit up with her short program under Dua Lipu. Interesting, energetic skiing.

16:15. And now we are following Sofya Samodurova!

16:12. “I will never be enough” – the words from the song that accurately characterize Daria. There were no falls, skated relatively clean.

16:10. Daria rides with great pleasure. The girl likes the program, and you can see it.

16:08. The next skater on the ice. The hall welcomes Daria Usacheva!

16:05. Plastic, flexible, aerial riding from Elizabeth. Moreover, it is clean.

Elizaveta Nugumanova Photo: Getty Images

16:03. And now Elizaveta Nugumanova with a program from the ballet “The Bat”!

16:02. Maya Khromykh is pleased with the program. At the very beginning of the program, there is an axel of two and a half turns. Application for 3?

16:00. Maya demonstrates very stylish skating. The music really suits the girl.

15:59. Maya Khromykh appears on the ice. She kept last year’s short, I’ll Take Care of You, sung by Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa. Free is staged on tango Roxanne with female vocals from “Moulin Rouge”.

15:52… The girls went to warm up. We start literally in a couple of minutes!

First warm-up

1. Maya Khromykh

2. Elizaveta Nugumanova

3. Daria Usacheva

4. Sofya Samodurova

5. Ksenia Sinitsyna

Second warm-up 6. Anna Shcherbakova

7. Alena Kostornaya

8. Alexandra Trusova

9. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva

