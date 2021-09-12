Final of the US Open – 2021, Novak Djokovic – Daniil Medvedev: personal meetings, layouts, statistics, facts, expectations

The 2021 US Open finals on Sunday are causing incredible excitement. Novak Djokovic one step away from winning the seasonal Grand Slam. And now only Daniil Medvedev… Here are five reasons why our guy is able to win this final.





1. Experience of victories over Djokovic

The finalists of the current US Open are well aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses. After all, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have met in official matches 8 times already. Moreover, the Russian, unlike most of his colleagues in the tennis workshop, is not, as they say, a “client” of a Serb. That is, a player who is constantly beaten by one wicket. Already in their first meeting – in the 2017 Davis Cup – the 21-year-old debutant of the Russian national team Medvedev surprised the eminent Djokovic with stubborn resistance and a won starting set. Only the five-set format of the match, unfamiliar to Daniel before this, took all the strength from the Russian and forced him to withdraw from the game at the beginning of the fourth set. Medvedev won his first victory over Djokovic at the Masters in Monte Carlo, and on clay, which our tennis player dislikes. Next, Daniel defeated Novak in the Masters semi-finals in Cincinnati and then won the title there. And the Russian has played the most successful match with Djokovic so far in the group stage of the ATP Final Championship in London 2020. He beat the first racket 6: 3, 6: 3.

All matches between Medvedev and Djokovic – 3 wins and 5 losses:

1. Davis Cup – 2017. Djokovic – Medvedev – 3: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1, 1: 0 (refusal).

2. Eastbourne – 2017. 1/2 finals. Djokovic – Medvedev – 6: 4, 6: 4.

3. Australian Open – 2019.4th round. Djokovic – Medvedev – 6: 4, 6: 7, 6: 2, 6: 3.

4. Monte Carlo – 2019. 1/4 finals. Medvedev – Djokovic – 6: 3, 4: 6, 6: 2.

5. Cincinnati – 2019.1 / 2 finals. Medvedev – Djokovic – 3: 6, 6: 3, 6: 3.

6. ATP Cup – 2020. 1/2 finals. Djokovic – Medvedev – 6: 1, 5: 7, 6: 4.

7. ATP Finals – 2020. Group. Medvedev – Djokovic – 6: 3, 6: 3.

8. Australian Open – 2021. Final. Djokovic – Medvedev – 7: 5, 6: 2, 6: 2.

9. US Open – 2021. Final. Djokovic – Medvedev -?

2. Experience of finals on “Helmets”

If we take Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal aside, then over the past three years, Daniil Medvedev, along with Dominik Tim, have been the most frequent participants in the Grand Slam finals. And if the Austrian, after his victory at the US Open – 2020, went into the shadows for the whole season, then the Russian is now on the move and it is not without reason that he takes second place in the ATP ranking after Djokovic. The first time Daniel played in the main match of “Slam” at the US Open – 2019 with Nadal, then he reached the final at the Australian Open, where he fought with Djokovic. Those two defeats in decisive matches did not pass without leaving a trace for Medvedev: “I already have the experience of two major finals, it can help me. Optional, but it can. I can say that I will give my best in the final without a trace, I will leave everything that I have on the court. I always give my best, but in Melbourne, I did not leave my heart on the court. I tried, but something didn’t work out in that match. I will try to do it here. Whatever the score, I will fight to the end and give my best, even more than in Melbourne. “





3. Freshness before the final

For 6 matches of the current US Open, Medvedev gave his opponents only 1 set – this was in the quarterfinal match with Botik van de Sandshulp. In total, the Russian spent only 12 hours 2 minutes on the court (1:59 + 1:50 + 1:58 + 1:45 + 2:24 + 2:06). But for Djokovic, the path through the tournament was much more difficult. He began to give games to his opponents already from the first round – he won the qualifier Holger Rune in 4 sets, and Novak spent all 5 games to defeat Zverev in the semifinals. Thus, by the final, the Serb gave his opponents as many as 6 sets, and on the court he spent 5.5 hours longer than Medvedev – 17 hours 37 minutes (2:16 + 1:40 + 3:35 + 2:58 + 3:30 + 3 : 38). It turns out that Daniel approached the decisive match physically more fresh, and this should help him on Sunday.





4. Convenient US Open and hard

Over the past three seasons, the US Open was not the most successful tournament for Djokovic. Only this year he made it to the finals. In 2019, he lost in the fourth round to Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who was then defeated by Medvedev and reached the final. In 2020, a terrible drama happened with Djokovic in the fourth round, which ended in disqualification due to the ball hitting the line judge. But Daniil Medvedev in the last three years before the final of the US Open – 2021 in New York has accumulated an impressive ratio of wins and losses – 17-2. In general, hard is the best cover for Medvedev. For example, this year he won 34 of his 46 victories on it. “There are light balls here all the time. Now they are, in principle, not light and not really heavy. It seems to me that everyone you watch has very good ball control, so we see a lot of good rallies, good matches. And the court is quite fast, that is, if you serve well and do the first hit well, then it’s hard for your opponent. Every time I play the US Open and Australian Open, if it’s not cold on that day, then the serve, the first hit is always the most important thing, ”Daniil said in an interview with Eurosport.





5. Pressure on Djokovic

Daniel has never won a Grand Slam tournament. He already had two defeats in the finals. If the third happens, then, of course, it will be unpleasant, but not a disaster. In the history of tennis, there have been cases when future multiple champions of “Helmets” suffered a fiasco in the finals several times before their first victory. You can think of Andy Murray or Ivan Lendl with their four defeats. Djokovic’s situation is more serious. For the Serb, at stake during the final with Medvedev will be not only the record 21st “Helmet”, but also the opportunity to collect the seasonal “Grand Slam”, which has not been possible for men since 1969 – since the time of Rod Laver. This victory will elevate Djokovic in tennis history to a pedestal unattainable for others. And the Serb understands the importance of the moment. And, of course, such responsibility cannot but put pressure on him. Let us at least recall how he was “squeezed” in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, when he lost to Zverev, losing the opportunity to get both a gold medal and a Golden Helmet.





In other words, our guy has trump cards in order to leave the first racket of the world and win his first title in the Grand Slam tournament. 7-time Major Winner Mats Wilander says the same: “Of course, Djokovic is the favorite of this match. But this is the fight that I would like to see, since the intrigue is great. I want this match to be a test for Novak, so that he gets tired in the final. Do I want to see him win? This is only his business. But I dream of seeing a very long match, at the limit of physical capabilities. Daniil Medvedev is a tennis player who can beat Djokovic. In fact, this is the finale of my dream. When Daniel says that he will leave everything on the court, it is valuable to me. I believe the public will be on his side until Novak comes close to making history. “