Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: accident of Hamilton and Verstappen allowed Daniel Riccardo to win

The F1 sprint race, no matter how you treat it, dramatically changed the balance of power before the start of the main race in Monza. After failure Lewis Hamilton and the extremely controversial decision of “Mercedes” is here to send Valtteri Bottas at the end of the lattice for the sake of the fourth motor, the new favorite suddenly turned out to be Max Verstappen… The Dutchman on Friday almost resigned himself to not climbing higher than the third place, but now all the trump cards were already in Max’s sleeve – but first he had to not lose the start to the McLaren pilots. And the pilot of “Red Bull” did not cope with this …

Riccardo was not joking about the victory

At the very first meters of the distance, he burst forward Daniel Riccardo – the Australian did not joke the day before that he dreams of victory. And here Lando Norrison the contrary, he let Lewis Hamilton go ahead. But not for long: before the second chicane, the Briton tried to attack Verstappen as well, but the outcome was predictable: the Dutchman is tough, but within the framework of the rules, he left no room for his opponent. The Mercedes pilot bounced off the side of the road, slowed down and let Norris back.

More action was over. Antonio Giovinazzi outstripped Carlos Sainz, but made a mistake in a chicane, cut it off and got under the wheels of the same Sainz – a U-turn that miraculously did not turn into a serious accident for the Italian. The pilot “Alfa Romeo” lost sixth place and the front wing, and then also received five penalty seconds for an unsafe return to the track. Sunday was once again a nightmare for Antonio.

The same nightmare awaited the pilots of the Alpha Tauri: technical problems arose on both cars even before the start of the race! Yuki Tsunoda due to problems with the brakes, he did not go to the start at all, but Pierre Gasly lasted only a few laps in the race. This is the anniversary of that very victory in Monza 2020 …





Error “Red Bull” – as a prologue to the accident of the favorites

After a stormy start, the situation stabilized: Verstappen could not get close to Riccardo, the Red Bull pilot lacked maximum speed on the straights. This duo broke away from the Norris-Hamilton pair, where Lewis was very close to a successful attack a couple of times, but Lando fought back brilliantly. That being said, Hamilton could hope that his hard versus medium tires on all opponents would be beneficial at a later stage in the race. In fact, it turned out quite differently …

Riccardo dived into the pits a circle before Verstappen, and McLaren had an excellent pit stop. Red Bull responded with failure: the fiddling with the front right wheel lasted more than 11 seconds! As a result, when Hamilton drove to his stop, on the road from the pit lane he began to fight just with a competitor in a dispute for the title.

Lewis tried to squeeze Max out, forcing him to take a less favorable trajectory and stay behind. But Verstappen is not like that: he went on the attack in the outer radius anyway! There was little room in the corner, Max ran into a speed bump, then hit the wheel of a Mercedes car – and the Red Bull jumped! As a result, Max’s car lay on top of Hamilton’s car – a double exit, which will inevitably entail long disputes and disassembly! If after Silverstone we could still doubt, now it is obvious: a real war broke out between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Perez helps McLaren take the double!

The error of the Red Bull mechanics and the collision of the two favorites made the second half of the race as unpredictable as possible. Charles Leclair due to a pit stop under a safety car, he came into second place, but after the restart he immediately missed Norris, Perez and Bottas – after starting from the end of the grid, the Finn had a brilliant race, he made his way into the points zone by the 13th lap, and now he got a chance for a podium or even a victory.

But there were two McLaren ahead of Bottas and Sergio Perez… It seemed that Cheko could aim for a second win of the season, but the Mexican, like Verstappen before him, simply did not have enough “maximum” to attack. Plus, Perez received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage thanks to a shortcut – after that, Sergio saw it as the main task, rather, to contain Bottas, so that Mercedes would not play Red Bull a lot of points in the Constructors’ Cup. Once Valtteri still managed to get ahead of Perez, but for this he had to go into a turn along a trajectory far from optimal – and Sergio successfully counterattacked.



The Mexican continued to restrain the Finn, and two McLaren ahead were confidently driving not just to victory, but to the first take in a long time! At the same time, Riccardo for once was not inferior in pace to Norris, so the command bridge had no reason to ask Daniel to let his partner go ahead. And it was Riccardo who brought the long-awaited victory to McLaren! And at the very finish line Daniel also earned a bonus point for the best lap.

Norris allowed McLaren to score a double, Perez, taking into account the penalty, dropped to fifth place, letting Bottas and Leclair pass, but not Sainz. The points zone was closed by Stroll, Alonso, Russell (Williams’ glasses are no longer a shock) and Okon.





Skirmishes behind

I got into two alterations at once Sebastian Vettel… In the first laps he was pushed aside Lance Stroll, and as Seb regained his pace, a number of rivals passed by, including Okon. After a few laps, Vettel tried to attack the Frenchman, but Esteban simply pushed the Aston Martin to the sidelines, as if there was no rival there! The stewards promptly gave the Alpin representative five penalty seconds, but what’s the point? Vettel fell out of the points zone and could no longer return to it, finishing 12th.

He did not stay away from the “fighting” and Nikita Mazepin… Throughout the first half of the race, the Russian complained that he could go faster Mika Schumacherbut the team had no intention of swapping them. At the restart, the Russian did not seem to attack the German, but put his nose inside the turn – and organized Miku to turn.

On the radio, Mazepin said that Schumacher did not leave him a place, but the stewards did not agree with the Russian and gave five penalty seconds. And Mick himself was able to win back a 6-second gap and get ahead of Mazepin, after the Russian blocked the wheels and drove in a straight line in the first turn. Soon after, Nikita parked the car – a retirement due to problems with the car. Well, the Russian was the last to go without a chance anyway.

After the sudden double of McLaren and the accident of the favorites, we will have a two-week pause to digest everything and be ready for the next Grand Prix – the Russian stage in Sochi.