Gwyneth Paltrow Launches Organic Coffee: What’s Special About The New Product – Latest News

After Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand news of the launch of jade eggs, maternity pills and orgasmic candles, the news of the launch of organic coffee doesn’t seem all that exciting. However, unlike previous attempts by the actress, this initiative has practical benefits.

READ ALSO: $ 75 Orgasm Candle

The actress shared the news about the products on the Instagram account of the Goop brand.

Why is this good news?

Arabica coffee supplies Astrid Medina Is a grain farmer in Colombia. In 2015, the owner of coffee plantations received an Oscar in the world of coffee – an award Cup of Excellence.

It is important that the grains are harvested in compliance with labor standards and human rights, and also do not harm the environment. And in general, Astrid’s entire coffee empire is built on the basis of ethics. In addition, she is one of the few women who run coffee plantations.

Talking about new Paltrow products, Vogue shares a report that 70% of plantation workers are womenwhile 80% of farms continue to be owned by men. This systematically creates a gender gap in access to resources such as land, credit or information. This also intersects with the fact that most of the coffee fields are located in developing countries, and practically the entire population is on the verge of poverty.

Of course, Goop’s support won’t completely solve this problem, but the attention that the brand provides could be the first step. to raise the gender issue in the world.