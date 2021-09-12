How 2 millimeters ruined Hamilton’s sprint start

Lewis Hamilton admitted that the problems at the start of the sprint race of the Italian Grand Prix were the result of a pilot error. According to the reigning world champion, this blot was microscopic – but it was enough to be behind both Max Verstappen and two McLaren cars at once.

“During the start, the car started moving, the tires caught on the asphalt … But at that moment I released the clutch lobe a little harder than necessary, about two millimeters more,” the seven-time Formula 1 champion told reporters after the sprint finish. – Because of this, there was a slip. That’s the whole story. “

As a result, Hamilton was in 5th position – and stayed there until the very finish.

“The McLaren cars are the fastest on the straight,” the Briton explained the reason why he could not win back positions during the race. “And I just couldn’t get close enough to them on a straight line to provide myself with the opportunity to overtake. They were not inferior to me in speed on the straight lines – and maybe they were even faster. “

At the start of Sunday’s race, the pilot will be in a position higher – thanks to the fine that Valtteri Bottas will receive for unscheduled replacement of several elements of the power plant. However, Verstappen and both McLaren drivers will still be ahead – and in this situation, Hamilton does not expect that he will have a chance to win.

“Tomorrow we will hardly be able to succeed. It is very difficult – if not impossible at all. Of course we will try our best. But in general, it will be more about minimizing our losses. The race should be an easy walk for Max. Unless I was able to immediately overtake both McLaren to threaten Max. “

Verstappen, in turn, said that he does not expect an easy walk – although he expressed confidence that the McLaren pilots will not create problems for him.

“Of course, the most important thing will be to stay ahead of McLaren,” said the Dutchman. – But I’m not too worried about this. It will be enough for me to stay ahead in the first two corners. After that, they do not pose a threat – their racing pace and next to ours is not worth it. As for Lewis, yes, McLaren has a high speed on the straights, and it will be difficult to overtake them. But there will be a pit stop – and Lewis will probably overtake at least one McLaren. The team will be able to defend the position of one of its pilots – but not two at once. “

