How did Ryan Reynolds wish Blake Lively a happy birthday? Details!

Yesterday Blake Lively celebrated her birthday – the actress turned 34 years old. The first to congratulate the birthday girl was her husband Ryan Reynolds. The actor did not devote touching words to his beloved, instead he congratulated her in an original way.

Ryan recorded a video on TikTok where he sang a duet with singer Mariah Carey. “The best thing that ever happened on August 25th,” the actor wrote. The performer also shared the video on her social networks and addressed Lively with warm words: “It was not part of the plan. I was supposed to sing with Blake in the background! Happy Birthday Beauty!”

Blake herself has not yet responded to her husband’s congratulations. It is worth noting that such jokes in the family of artists are in the order of things. Spouses often leave ironic comments to each other on social networks. Last year, for example, the actress congratulated her lover in an extravagant manner familiar to their couple. She baked a funny cake and decorated the kitchen with deflated balloons.