How Kim Kardashian changed – photo of the model before and after plastics

October 21 American reality TV star, actress and fashion model Kim Kardashian turns 40.

She was born in Los Angeles (California, USA) in the family of the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian and socialite Kris Jenner. As Kim herself mentioned in numerous interviews, she has Armenian roots from her father, Scottish and Dutch from her mother.

The future model grew up in Beverly Hills. In high school, she began working for her father at the music advertising firm Movie Tunes. Popularity came to the Kardashians in October 2007, when she and the whole family took part in the reality show “The Kardashian Family” on the “E!” In the same year, she starred nude for the December issue of Playboy magazine.

Kim KardashianPhoto: pinterest.com

In 2008, Kardashian tried herself as an actress – in the series Beyond the Break. Then the model starred in the parody film “Unreal Blockbuster” in the role of Lisa. She has also modeled for well-known clothing brands and has appeared in advertisements for companies such as Sketchers, Kotex and Quick Trim.

In parallel, Kim was developing her business – she became the owner of the DASH boutique chain, and later – a designer of clothes, jewelry, and developed new fragrances. I also tried myself as a producer and singer. In 2014, Kardashian married rapper Kanye West, with whom he has four children.

Looking at the old photos of the model, you can see that her appearance has changed a lot in recent years.

Photo: pinterest.com

So, for example, compare the 1994 photo, where a young teenage girl is unlikely to recognize today’s reality TV star with the current Kim.

Photo: pinterest.com

Note that Kim Kardashian experimented a lot with appearance. First of all, she performed rhinoplasty – this operation helped to make the nose a little smaller and more accurate in shape. Next, the star changed the oval of the face, removed Bisha’s lumps to highlight the cheekbones.

Photo: pinterest.com

A filler was injected into the lips, chin and cheekbones of Kardashian – a gel-like rejuvenation drug that helps get rid of deep wrinkles. Like other Hollywood stars, she has repeatedly done injections based on hyaluronic acid and plasma lifting.

Photo: pinterest.com

Fans of the star suspect that at one time she also underwent mammoplasty – an operation to increase the size and shape of the breast after childbirth. Although Kim herself denies this.

Photo: pinterest.com

Photo: pinterest.com

Not without liposuction in the back, waist and lower legs – that is, the removal of fat deposits, thanks to which Kim has such a thin waist that contrasts noticeably with the buttocks and lush breasts. Apparently, after giving birth, the star also did abdominoplasty – a lift in the abdomen.

Photo: pinterest.com

The unnatural appearance and size of the buttocks indicates that Kardashian used implants to emphasize the shape.

Photo: pinterest.com

The most interesting stories and news of the day are now in Telegram! subscribe to the channeltheLimeand find out about them soon.