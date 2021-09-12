how the Russian midfielder was assessed in the match against Fiorentina. Sport-Express

Local media sharply criticized the game of the Russian legionnaire “Atalanta”.

In Saturday’s Serie A round 3 match against Fiorentina, Oleksiy Miranchuk entered the starting lineup of Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team lost 1: 2 to the Violets at home, and the local media recognized the club’s Russian legionnaire from Bergamo as one of the two worst players in the match. Aleksey’s partner in misfortune was the Dane Mehle, who brought both penalties to the hosts’ goal.

L’Eco di Bergamo gave Miranuchka an absolutely indecent mark – 4.5. “Unexpectedly I came out in the starting lineup – instead of Ilicic on the right in the attack. Unfortunately, he could not influence the course of the game in any way. He got it both from Igor and from Biragi. He didn’t come up with a single clever combination. The Russian was not visible either in attack or defense. Such a Miranchuk is not needed, ”- this is the devastating commentary of the publication.

Agree, an extremely harsh opinion. And also Gasperini got Miranchuk. Italian media traditionally give marks to coaches, and so Gian Piero got 5.0 with the following resume: “The choice of Miranchuk as a player in the starting lineup turned out to be a gross mistake.”

L’Eco di Bergamo.

The leading newspaper Bergamo predictably gave Mehle a low score of 5.0. L’Eco di Bergamo recognized Palomino as the best member of Atalanta – 7.0. Gosens has the same score, replacing the screwed up Mehle. Ukrainian Malinovsky, who replaced Miranchuk, earned 6.5.

La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Influential La Gazzetta dello Sport named Ruslan the best in Atalanta’s roster – 6.5. The worst was Mehle, who was simply destroyed by the leading sports publication in Italy – 4.0. Well, Miranchuk got 5.5, as, for example, the European champion-2020 Toloy and Gasperini. A short commentary on Alexei is as follows: “I could not cause any harm to my opponent.”

Corriere dello Sport.

Corriere dello Sport turned out to be the most laconic in relation to the Russian. A score of 5.0 is accompanied by one word: “None.” Mekhle, who got a kick that night, got 4.5, while Malinovsky got 6.5.

The authoritative journalist from Bergamo Eugenio Sorrentino, who heads the Terzo Tempo Sport Magazine, spoke harshly about Alexei in a conversation with SE and was skeptical about his prospects at Atalanta:

– In the match against Fiorentina, Miranchuk was a disappointment. No one here was expecting a Russian in the starting lineup, but how was it possible to dispose of the given chance so ineptly ?! Gasperini explained to the press that Ilicic had problems with his back, so the coach did not include the Slovenian in the starting lineup. Miranchuk appeared there, but he looked very pale. Just nothing!

– Against this background, Malinovsky, who replaced Alexei, looked like a fury! – continues Sorrentino. – Miranchuk did not use another opportunity to take a step forward, to the status of the main player, given to him by Gasperini. It’s already the second season, and it’s high time to end all this talk about adaptation, how long can you ?! With such a game as against Fiorentina, I don’t see any prospects for Miranchuk in Gian Piero’s schemes. In any case, Alexei clearly cannot count on a place in the starting lineup with such football.

– Judging by the assessments of some colleagues, many already see the discrepancy between the advances given initially to Miranchuk and what a person demonstrates on the field. I’m sad to talk about it, but it is, ”concluded Sorrentino.