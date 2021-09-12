“I didn’t feel like I was 58 years old. It was a kid’s run. I apologized to the coach of Sassuolo, informs Mourinho about 2-1 in the 1000th match – Football

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho shared his emotions after defeating Sassuolo (2: 1) in the Italian championship match.

“This week I lied to myself, telling everyone that this game is not special. I tried to convince myself that this is nothing special. But it was a very special match.

For me it was a match with a special number that I will remember until the last day of my life. It was the 1000th game. I was worried that this game might be defeated.

As a result, the match turned out to be incredible. The score could be 6: 6 or 7: 7. Sassuolo could have won 2: 1, Rui Patriciu made a couple of incredible saves, we didn’t realize two more obvious moments. It was a completely unusual match.

I didn’t feel like 58 today. I felt like I was 10, 12 or 14 years old, the age when you start dreaming about a career in football.

It was a kid’s run (Mourinho ran out of the technical area after a goal in the 91st minute – approx.). After that I apologized to Alessio Dionisi (Sassuolo coach – approx.), Because it was a fantastic match. They could have won easily, just like us.

I cannot forget the feelings that Dionysi is experiencing now. These are the feelings that I have experienced many times. He is a great coach. He has a great team, he gives his team a real personality. This is a very good team, ”said Mourinho.

Roma won all 3 Serie A matches under Mourinho with a total score of 9: 2 and lead the table