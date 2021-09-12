“I said, are you stunned there ?!” On Match TV instead of Spartak, Zenit and Messi – beach soccer

Today is a big football day not only in Russia, but also in Europe. Judge for yourself: at 16.30 Zenit receives Akhmat. At 19.00 “Spartak” will play at home with “Khimki”.

Everyone knows the situation at Spartak, and, as they say, Rui Vitoria hanging by a thread, only victory will prolong his stay in Russia. Do you think this game will be of interest to the fans? The answer is obvious.

And the dress rehearsal before the start in the Champions League of our only representative, even with the uncompromising Akhmat? It seems that there will be a lot of people who want to watch this game. You can watch it, however, but only on a paid channel.

And what will go on public at this time?

The final of the Legends Cup will end, this is where the veterans kick the ball on a small site, even before the start of the game in St. Petersburg, and immediately – boxing, then Formula 1 – not even the final, but qualification.