“I said, are you stunned there ?!” On Match TV instead of Spartak, Zenit and Messi – beach soccer

Today is a big football day not only in Russia, but also in Europe. Judge for yourself: at 16.30 Zenit receives Akhmat. At 19.00 “Spartak” will play at home with “Khimki”.
Everyone knows the situation at Spartak, and, as they say, Rui Vitoria hanging by a thread, only victory will prolong his stay in Russia. Do you think this game will be of interest to the fans? The answer is obvious.
And the dress rehearsal before the start in the Champions League of our only representative, even with the uncompromising Akhmat? It seems that there will be a lot of people who want to watch this game. You can watch it, however, but only on a paid channel.
And what will go on public at this time?
The final of the Legends Cup will end, this is where the veterans kick the ball on a small site, even before the start of the game in St. Petersburg, and immediately – boxing, then Formula 1 – not even the final, but qualification.
And instead of “Spartak” – 1/8 finals of the European men’s volleyball championship Russia – Ukraine. Well, okay – it’s still so and so. But they are afraid that the match will end around 20.00, it would be just right to show the second half of the game “Spartak” – “Khimki”. But, no – you are invited to admire beach football – Euroleague Superfinal Russia – Spain.
Can anyone in their right mind watch for more than three minutes at this horrible spectacle called “beach soccer”? Complete profanity and mockery of the great sport.
Okay, I wasted the federal sports channel broadcasting matches of the Premier League and the Spanish championship. But today the calendar has the following superfights: Bayern – Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Napoli – Juventus in Serie A, PSG Messi against Clermont in France, and finally, Monaco Golovin takes “Marseille”.
Why not show at least some of this magnificent variety? However, late at night, MMA is on the grid.
Do you remember the line from the famous song by Vysotsky “I said, you, what were you stunned there? You’ve dropped your chess prestige. “
The prestige of Match TV is falling lower and lower.