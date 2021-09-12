“I see great potential in the free program. This is the story of the Master and Margarita, I really like the vampire ball “, says Anna Shcherbakova – Figure skating

World champion Anna Shcherbakova commented on her performance with the free program at the test skates in Chelyabinsk.

Shcherbakova skated the program without errors, but did not jump quads.

“This is just a skate, an intermediate stage. As the coaches said, it was a mock-up.

The test is the motivation to bring oneself up to the skates normally, I didn’t want to skate them badly in front of the audience, I wanted to come to normal form. I would like to progress.

In this program (“The Master and Margarita”) I see great potential, I really like the way it turns out and what should be. This is the story of the Master and Margarita, I really like the vampire ball, where I need to show a change in mood, image.

Good wins there, as (coach) Daniil Markovich (Gleichengauz) says. I like the idea very much, I want to bring it in such a way that it looks the way I feel it, ”said Shcherbakova.

“When are quads? Already at the competition.

I tried to get into a form, at least the optimal one, with which you can do triple jumps. Now this is such a good point that can be used for further progress “, – quotes Shcherbakova” Championship “.

Video rental of Anna Shcherbakova with a free program, which she performed without errors