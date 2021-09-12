“I want Novak to be tested and exhausted. Medvedev is the perfect opponent for that, ”Wilander reports on the US Open final – Tennis

Former world number one Mats Wilander commented on the upcoming US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

“Of course, Novak is the favorite. But this is the match I wanted to see. I want Novak to be tested and exhausted.

Do I want him to win? It’s in his hands. But I want to see a drawn-out match, an exhausting match. Medvedev is an ideal opponent for this.

For me, this is the final dream. Daniel will leave all of himself on the court, and I think that the stands will be for him – until Novak gets closer to history. “

Djokovic on Sunday could become the fourth player in professional tennis history to take all four TBSHs in one season. Before him, only Rod Laver (1969), Margaret Court (1970) and Steffi Graf, who collected the Golden Helmet in 1988, won all four TBSh and Olympic gold.

Medvedev, if he wins, will become the sixth Russian Grand Slam singles champion. Before him, TBSH was won by Evgeny Kafelnikov, Marat Safin, Anastasia Myskina, Maria Sharapova and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

