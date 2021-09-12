Images and specifications of Xiaomi 11T

Time and again talk about what the Xiaomi 11T could be

Just a couple of days separates us from the world premiere of the XiaoMi 11T series, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet and the mid-range Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE. Of all the debutants, the most interesting is the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, so it’s no surprise that insiders keep finding information about them. Once again, we evaluate the design of new products, and also learn more about the basic version of the series.

Externally, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will be the usual smartphones of our time. Looking closely, you notice that the frames around the perimeter of the display are small, interspersed with the front camera on the front panel and the rectangular block of the main camera on the back panel.

The platform itself with sensors on the back resembles the solution from Redmi K40, only increased in size and with less radically cut corners. Interestingly, the creator of the renders showed a 100 megapixel inscription on the platform with the Xiaomi 11T camera, while rumors orient us towards the presence of a module with a more modest resolution.

Xiaomi Mi 11T is credited with an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and AdaptiveSync technology, a fingerprint scanner on the side and a Dimensity 1200 processor, which has eight cores with a peak frequency of 3.0 GHz and Mali-G77 MC9 graphics.

The battery capacity should be 5000 mAh and the wired charging power should be 120 W. The main camera of Xiaomi 11T will be triple with a 64-megapixel main module and the Android 11 operating system with MIUI 12.5 shell will be in control of the device.

As for the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the screen and battery of the “firmware” will be identical to those offered by the base model, but the key module in the main camera should be 108 megapixels.

Source: equalleaks