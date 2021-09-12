Insider: Indiana Jones Game To Be Xbox Exclusive, InFamous 4 And Sly Cooper 5 In Development

Last week author and podcaster from the portal XboxEra Nick Baker said that at the presentation of the PlayStation Showcase 2021 returns may take place InFamous…

Then he warned that he was not sure of the veracity of the rumor, which turned out to be true, since the announcement did not take place, but now an insider has confirmed that the new InFamous is indeed in development …

Moreover, he reiterated that the fifth is also in production Sly cooperbut the game is in its early stages … There are no other details about the directives, as well as it is not known which studios are responsible for their production.

Finally, Baker reported that created by the studio MachineGames the game about Indiana Jones will be a console exclusive Xbox Series X / S … Baker should talk more about this in an upcoming podcast episode.

For those who wanted preview of the Rumour Mill for the @xboxera podcast. Episode should be up later today or tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Qt07JzPAjw – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) September 12, 2021

However, the editor Windows Central Jez Corden, seems, not sure in the prediction of a colleague, so it remains to wait for the official news.

