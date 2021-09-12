Interview with figure skater Alena Kostornaya: relationship with Tutberidze, parting with Plushenko, bouquet for Rudkovskaya

Alena Kostornaya is not one of the main favorites of the Olympic season, but it was her performances at the test skates in Chelyabinsk that were awaited with special trepidation. First, everyone was eager to see the returned triple axel. And secondly, Alena first talked to journalists after the resonant transition from Plushenko to Tutberidze…

Her speech after a short program in Chelyabinsk turned out to be no less sincere than the famous interview a year ago.

But at the same time, it is clear that Alena has changed a lot. Now she again fulfills all the requirements of the coach, although the result is still far from ideal.





“My goal is three triple axels for two programs”

– It’s good to see your triple axel in good health. Has he returned completely?

– No. Now at the box office, I did not succeed. But I’m not really upset, because this is probably the first time I go out on the ice with such complex elements. Almost with maximum content. And now I know what I need to work on.

– Planning to go back to the set with three triple axels?

– In the free program with a ninety percent probability, I will have only one axel. Probably now there is an emphasis to show the program; we came to the test rentals to evaluate, see, so that we would be pointed out to our shortcomings. Now, with the coaches, we decided to roll out content close to three axels in two programs, we will go to them. This is my goal now.

– Did you manage to understand why it took so long to restore the triple axel?

– I had clean attempts at the show, but then I flew to rest, for two weeks, respectively, I had to start all over again, and now we return.





– Gleichengauz said that the problem with your triple axel lies in the head, not in the body. What did he mean?

“I meant that I can’t always force myself to jump. If I do not feel the rink, the turns are sluggish, I cannot afford to go to this jump, because in this case I will not do anything adequate. There is also the risk of injury, which I do not want at all. Injuries mean starting all over again, skipping workouts and competitions. Waste of time, which is so little.

– How do you assess your form now in percentage terms?

– Today’s rental cannot be estimated at one hundred percent. I have never skated one hundred percent, well, maybe 75 percent happens. There are always roughnesses, flaws, but today’s rental was probably 50% done.

“The last six months have changed me”

– At the test skates a year ago, you made quite loud statements. And now there will be some kind of analysis of what is happening?

– You know, I just said this and very much regretted it. Now I will be silent. The last six months have changed me. But my discipline did not increase. I honestly try to match the image of an adult athlete, come to training meaningfully, set a task and complete it. And, of course, the coaches help me.





– See that there is not enough discipline?

– Well, it happens that Eteri Georgievna will pull it up. Daniil Markovich also has a lot to say. They can both cheer up and lead to feelings. The methods are always different, as are the words, but it helps.

– Tell us the story of your short program.

– I didn’t have music. I didn’t know which one I wanted. I listened to a lot of blues, and after the tenth listening the melody starts to get boring. And Diana Davis gave me this blues to listen to, and we both somehow got into it. We decided it was a bomb, wow, super. And when they started putting on the program, I realized that this is what I wanted for a long time.





“Gave Rudkovskaya a bouquet and parted on a good note”

– Did you have contact with Evgeni Plushenko after your return to Eteri Tutberidze? Did you talk on the phone?

– I came to the new skating rink, approached Evgeny Viktorovich, and Sergei Alexandrovich, and Yana Alexandrovna. Evgeny Viktorovich was on the ice, so we talked with Yana Aleksandrovna, I gave a bouquet, and we finished on a good note. There were no questions or conflicts left.

– How has your relationship with Eteri Georgievna changed compared to what it was before you left for another coach?

– We decided that what was, then passed, we will not return to this topic. We go further and work on competitions, on my further career.