“Is there life on Mars?”: NASA finally answered this question

The Perseverance rover, studying the Red Planet, continues to search for ancient microorganisms on Mars. However, NASA scientists are already ready to draw preliminary conclusions.

After the rover collected samples of the rock from the surface of the planet – it was named “Rochette” – NASA employees carefully studied them and, based on the results of the research, published a statement, it is available on Twitter.

My first two rock samples are likely volcanic with hints of salts that may hold bubbles of ancient water. They’re pieces of a bigger puzzle, to learn: – how this area formed

– its history of water

– if past life ever existed here

So, “Rochette” consists of basalt, and, possibly, it was formed as a result of a volcanic eruption. According to scientists, it is highly likely that water was once present in the samples collected by the rover. Experts found salts in them that could contain bubbles of Martian water.

The samples obtained have all the signs of a potentially habitable environment, and these conditions may indicate the presence of living organisms, the scientists summed up.

Earlier it was reported that ice was discovered on Mars, which is located not only in the region of the polar caps, but also in certain places under the surface of the planet.