Italian Grand Prix: Riccardo – Norris – Bottas

Sunny. Dry. Air + 28C, track + 44 … 38C

In the 2022 season, the Italian Grand Prix completed a series of three races in a row and was the second stage with Saturday’s sprint after Silverstone. And the sprint again influenced the balance of power.

On Friday, Hamilton was in the lead in training, and Bottas won the qualification, on Saturday the pendulum swung in the other direction. Valtteri won the sprint, but was the last on the starting field after the “strategic” replacement of the power plant – Mercedes decided that it would be easier to win back the penalty in Monza, and Hamilton, who started second, lost several places due to slippage, so on Sunday the pole went to the one who finished in sprint second to Verstappen.

The main loser of the sprint was Pierre Gasly – after starting from the sixth position, a small contact with Riccardo led to a breakdown of the front wing and a descent. He would have had to start last, so AlphaTauri used this to replace the power plant, breaking the rules of the closed park – and Pierre started the race from the pit lane.

Before the start in the car of his partner Yuki Tsunoda, there were problems with the brakes, he was rolled back to the pit lane from the starting field, he did not take part in the race.

Verstappen and Riccardo started from the first row, Norris and Hamilton went to the second, Ferrari went to Leclair and Sainz in the third.

Pirelli brought to Monza the “middle” three of the rosters – C2, C3 and C4 in the roles of Hard, Medium and Soft. The wear was small. In the race, teams were free to choose their line-ups. Hamilton, Kubica, Bottas and Gasley started on Hard, the rest chose Medium.

At the start, Riccardo led the race, Hamilton beat Norris and attacked Verstappen, but Max pushed him off the track, so Norris won back the position.

Giovinazzi got hit by Sainz, the car turned around. The virtual safety car mode was announced for a couple of minutes. Antonio returned unsafely to the track, later receiving a five-second penalty for this, and turned into the pits to replace the nose cone and tires.

Stroll, when overtaking, pushed Vettel off the track, Sebastian lost several positions.

Round 2 Top Ten: Riccardo – Verstappen – Norris – Hamilton – Leclair – Sainz – Perez – Stroll – Alonso – Ocon.

Bottas bounced back quickly, ahead of Russell on lap 5 to climb to 14th place. Pierre Gasly stopped the car in the pits and retired – a double exit at AlphaTauri.

Verstappen put pressure on Riccardo, Hamilton – Norris, but the McLaren drivers were not wrong, and the difference in speed was not enough to attack.

On lap 8, Latifi overtook Okon for 10th place.

On lap 9, Perez overtook Sainz in the fight for sixth place, Bottas – Vettel in the fight for 12th.

Top ten on lap 10: Riccardo – Verstappen – Norris – Hamilton – Leclair – Perez – Sainz – Stroll – Alonso – Latifi.

On the 11th lap, Bottas overtook Okon, on the 13th – Latifi, moving up to 10th place.

On the 15th lap, in the fight between Vettel and Ocon, contact occurred, both cars continued to move, Esteban received a five-second penalty.

On the 17th lap, Bottas overtook Alonso, on the 22nd – Stroll, moving up to eighth place.

On the 23rd lap, Riccardo and Vettel changed tires, on the 24th – Verstappen – and lost a few seconds due to a hitch with the wheel attachment.

On lap 24, Hamilton overtook Norris to lead the race. Latifi and Schumacher held a pit stop.

On the 25th lap, Norris and Mazepin changed tires, on the 26th – Hamilton, Stroll and Alonso. There was also a hitch at Lewis’s pit stop.

Hamilton returned to the track in front of Verstappen, Max attacked him – the racers collided, Verstappen’s car jumped on the curb and fell on top of the Mercedes. Both riders dropped out of the fight.

The safety car drove out. Leclair, Perez, Sainz, Bottas, Ocon, Russell, Vettel and Kubica turned into the pits for fresh tires.

Top ten on car safety: Riccardo – Leclair – Norris – Perez – Sainz – Bottas – Stroll – Alonso – Russell – Latifi.

On the 30th lap, a restart was announced. Riccardo retained the lead. Norris was ahead of Leclair. In the fight against Mazepin, Schumacher turned around – and Nikita received a five-second penalty.

On the 32nd lap, Bottas overtook Sainz, Perez – Leclair. Perez received a five-second penalty, gaining an advantage when overtaking off-track.

On lap 34, Bottas overtook Leclerc on the second try.

Top ten on the 35th circle: Riccardo – Norris – Perez – Bottas – Leclair – Sainz – Stroll – Alonso – Russell – Ocon.

The trio of riders drove behind Riccardo at attack distance with DRS, but the difference in speed was not enough to attack.

On the 39th lap, Schumacher overtook Mazepin in the fight for the 15th position. On lap 40, Mazepin changed the tires.

On the 43rd lap, Bottas attacked Perez and came out ahead, but Sergio immediately bounced back.

On lap 44, Nikita Mazepin stopped the car in Ascari – the car lost speed. For her evacuation, a virtual security car mode was announced for a couple of minutes.

On the 45th lap, Vettel overtook Kubica in the fight for 12th place.

Daniel Riccardo won the Italian Grand Prix with his eighth career win. Lando Norris finished second, with McLaren claiming the first double win from Canada ’10, the second at Monza, and the 48th in history.

Starting last, Valtteri Bottas climbed to the third step of the podium.

In two weeks we will have the Grand Prix of Russia.

Race results

Pilot Command Time Speed Pete 1.D. Riccardo McLaren 1 2.L. Norris McLaren +1.747 1 3.V.Bottas Mercedes +4.921 1 4. S. Leclair Ferrari +7.309 1 5.C. Perez Red bull +8.723 1 6. K. Sines Ferrari +10.535 1 7.L. Stroll Aston martin +15.804 1 8. F. Alonso Alpine +17.201 1 9.D. Russell Williams +19.742 1 10. E. Okon Alpine +20.868 1 11. N. Latifi Williams +23.743 1 12.S. Vettel Aston martin +24.621 2 13.A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo +27.216 2 14.R.Kubica Alfa romeo +29.769 1 15.M.Schumacher Haas +51.088 1

Best circle: Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) – 1: 24.812 (53 lap)

Reasons for retirements

Pilot Command Circles Cause Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 0 brakes P. Gasley AlphaTauri 3 fur problems M. Verstappen Red bull racing 26 crash L. Hamilton Mercedes 26 crash N. Mazepin Haas F1 42 power point

