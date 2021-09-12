Kerzhakov spoke about the victory of “Nizhny Novgorod” over Moscow “Dynamo”

Head coach of Nizhny Novgorod Alexander Kerzhakov commented on the victory of his team in the match of the 7th round of the RPL against Dynamo (2: 1).

“The match was split into two segments. We didn’t play very well in the first half. This is my fault. I haven’t figured out tactically how the guys should act more correctly when the opponents play the way Dynamo played.

I am very grateful to the guys that they managed to withstand the first. Obviously, there could have been more heads at our gate. During the break, we rebuilt a little, changed the tactical scheme. We have freed up zones for attacks, and our players took advantage of this.

We are a very young team. Many of the players are playing RPL for the first time. Of course, they tend to make mistakes and worry. There is nothing to blame the guys for. It was not excitement that played a role, but my tactical flaw. The guys had to think and move more. Mental fatigue affects the condition of football players more than physical fatigue.

Football is such a thing, someone loses, someone wins. It’s just a coincidence that we play better away than at home. We all want at least 30% of the spectators to start coming to our stadium, ”Arina Lavrova, the correspondent of the Championship, reports Kerzhakov as saying.