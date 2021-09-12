©

It looks like EA is not involved in the remake Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic… Aspyr – a Texas-based studio that has partnered with Lucasfilm on various projects for over a decade, including bringing the original Knights of the Old Republic to the iPhone and iPad – was recently acquired by the Embracer Group, a growing company that also owns Borderlands developer Gearbox.

The question of whether EA is involved in the KOTOR remake seems quite reasonable considering EA owns BioWare, the developer of the original game.

Game Awards chief Jeff Keighley decided to ask EA about this. But the answer turned out to be strange. Rather than just saying “Yes, of course we are helping” or “No, we are not participating, sorry,” EA decided to state that it makes Star Wars games – and that’s it.

The video game industry has a habit of giving such weird answers. EA is no exception! But this answer is funny. Most likely BioWare is not involved because EA and Lucasfilm would surely say if that were the case. EA’s statement is probably an attempt to remind people that while she’s not working on a remake of KOTOR, she still has a lot of success in regards to Star Wars.

At least BioWare itself clarified the situation:

We’re proud of the work we did on the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and sincerely can’t wait to play the Aspyr remake! The ongoing work on Star Wars: The Old Republic will be watched with great interest. May the force be with you.

Here’s what we know for sure: the remake will be published on PS5 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and the PC version of the game will be published by Aspyr itself. Aspyr “works closely with Lucasfilm Games.”