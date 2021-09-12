“Kritsyuk coped with the pressure and played well. Karavaev’s injury is serious enough “, reports Sergey Semak – Football

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak answered journalists’ questions after the RPL game with Akhmat (3: 1), Sports.ru correspondent Alexander Dorskiy reports.

– We started well enough, moved well. Later we lost our balance, especially after a conceded ball. It was evident that it was very hard for someone, someone simply did not have enough.

Large zones appeared, an imbalance between defense and attack. Difficult match, it’s good that we scored the third. The quality of the game, especially in the second half, makes you think.

– When did you find out that Malcolm and Claudinho can play? Was the composition already determined by that time?

– Of course, in the pre-match training session, we pay attention to the standards, the line-up that will play. Only at night did they find out about Malcolm and Claudinho, they decided not to change the line-up.

Of course, the presence of this or that player changes our scheme, not many players were ready. Kuzyaev was given less because he played a lot. Lovren is also very tired. Well done guys, gathered.

– Is Kritsyuk’s exit – the desire to see him in action?

– Of course, the same situation as with Claudinho, when the player moves at the end of the window. We have to look at it. It is clear that it was not easy for Stas, but he coped with the pressure and played well.

– How serious is Karavaev’s injury?

– He was injured in the last match for the national team. He thought it was not serious, but it turned out to be serious enough. I don’t know how many matches he won’t play.

– How would you rate Kravtsov’s game?

– He came out and played well, we know his qualities very well. If we talk about the central zone, he is not often given the opportunity to play, because he has strong competitors. Barrios, Wendel, Kuzyaev. Kravtsov is a clip player, we believe in him.

– What motivated the replacement of Erokhin with Krugovoy?

– “Akhmat” attacked a lot through the flanks, through rebounds. Erokhin had just arrived, he was tired, they wanted to give him a little rest.

We planned Krugovoy to one position, but changed it in order to more reliably resist flank passes, relieve pressure on our defenders, because by the end of the match they were also tired, ”Semak said.