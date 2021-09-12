Lead 2000 Years of Jesus Books: Photos

Books made of lead plates sewn with perforated wire were discovered in 2008 by a Bedouin named Hassan Saeda. According to one version, he inherited the books, according to another, Seda fished them out of the river during a flood in a sparsely populated area of ​​Jordan, where the first Christians fled after the suppression of the anti-Roman uprising in 70 AD.

Five years ago, physicists Roger Webb and Chris Jeynes of the British University of Surrey conducted a chemical analysis of the metal from which the artifact was made. The composition of the lead-based alloy was found to be identical to the composition of the ancient Roman lead plate found in England, which was about 2,000 years old. Isotope analysis ruled out the possibility that the plates were made in XX-XXI centuries … Traces of corrosion also indicated that the plates were approximately two thousand years old.

The text of the books turned out to be provocative by modern standards: it, for example, asserts that the god in whom the prophet Jesus believed was both male and female, and also that the teaching of Christ was not a new religion, but a revival of the ancient Jewish religious tradition. dating back to the reign of the legendary king David.