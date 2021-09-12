Learning Enemies and Vertical Gameplay – God of War Ragnarok Details | Games

The head of development for God of War Ragnarok Eric Williams shared the details of the future title. He spoke about the innovations in an interview with IGN.

The game will have more options for customizing Kratos’ equipment. In addition, the son of the hero Atreus will receive more combinations that can be used in battle. To defeat some opponents, players will have to constantly look for new strategies and decide in what order to use combo attacks, because the enemies will learn and adapt to the chosen fighting style.

Williams noted that there will be no “variety for variety” in the game – all changes are aimed at improving the gameplay. For example, players will be able to visit nine worlds, including locations from the first part of 2018. Despite the fact that according to the plot of Ragnarok, a three-year winter has come in the world, not all zones will be covered with snow.

The main focus of the plot will again be the relationship between Kratos and Atreus. Together, they will try to prevent Ragnarok, while trying to find answers to their own questions. For example, Atreus will seek to learn more about his origins.

On September 9, the first gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarok was presented at the PlayStation Showcase. The title is expected to be released exclusively on PS4 and PS5 in 2022. Previously, the authors of the game showed posters of key characters – Kratos and Atreus, the gods Freya, Thor and Tyr, the giantess Angrbod and others.