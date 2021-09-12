Lessons from the pandemic: Selena Gomez recorded an album on Zoom

On March 12, the popular American singer Selena Gomez will release her Spanish-language mini-album Revelacion, two songs from which – De Una Vez and Baila Conmigo – she has already released as singles. On February 8, a video of the Vevo Footnotes project appeared on YouTube, which tells how the new disc was created. It says that the work on this release was going on during the pandemic, so almost everything had to be done via video communication. Like many Americans, the 28-year-old singer was saved by the Zoom app.

In particular, Selena worked with her main co-author – Venezuelan singer and songwriter Elena Rose through video chat. With Puerto Rican producer Taney too. And this is not only about negotiations, but also about the search for sound for new tracks. For example, the soft and emotional sound of the song that sounds in the video was created during one of the Zoom sessions.

Billie Eilish compiled her top favorite songs of other artistsThe young star is crazy about the creativity of The Strokes.

Overall, Selena Gomez’s release of the album in Spanish heralds her appeal to her Mexican roots. Prior to that, the singer recorded all the records in English.

See also: