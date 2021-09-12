Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott breaks down against Leeds video

The match between Liverpool and Leeds did not bode well for the guests. Failing to realize many chances, Liverpool took the lead in the first half (Salah put the 100th goal in the Premier League), then doubled the lead and confidently brought the match to the end. But in the 58th minute, a terrible thing happened to Harvey Elliott: Pascal Streuk flew into the ankle of the young midfielder and broke it.

Already reacted to the incident Gary Lineker“Hopefully this is not as serious an injury for Elliott as it seems.”

Harvey Elliott Is the youngest player in the history of the Premier League. When he joined Fulham two years ago, he was only 16 years and 30 days old. After that he moved to Liverpool and was immediately loaned to Blackburn, where he had an excellent last season (7 goals, 11 assists). From the first matches of this season, Harvey began to appear rather unexpectedly in the starting lineup of the Reds.

Klopp said about Elliott earlier: “Everyone wants me to talk about Harvey, and I absolutely understand that. When an 18-year-old is showing such mature football, I can understand that everyone is asking about him, but I’m not surprised he played that way. Exactly in the same way he trains six or seven weeks since we returned and how he returned from the loan. Yes, that was good. “

Photo: instagram.com/harveyelliott07

Now Elliott’s good matches and any other matches will have to wait. By the way, in his Instagram Stories, Elliott thanked the fans for their support.