Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok Lead in Views of PlayStation Showcase 2021

The presentation was held on the night from Thursday to Friday PlayStation Showcase 2021… According to the statistics of videos posted on the main official YouTube channel PlayStation, the most popular game shown by a large margin was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 …

As of September 12, the video has collected over 8.6 million views, as well as 472 thousand likes with 3.6 thousand negative ratings.

Followed by God of War: Ragnarok… The trailer with the gameplay of the final Scandinavian adventure of Kratos and Atreus during the same time has accumulated 5.1 million views and 364 thousand likes. 4.8 thousand people put a thumbs down video.

The third and fourth places, with a difference of less than 100 thousand views, are divided Marvel’s Wolverine and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake… “Wolverine” has collected by now 2.5 million views, while a remake of KOTOR – 2.4 million… The statistics of likes and dislikes are almost equal: 131 thousand / 1.1 thousand. against 104 thousand / 2.6 thousand, respectively.

Two more trailers crossed the milestone in 1.3 million views each. it Gran turismo 7 and Grand theft auto v, and the latter managed to stand out with a record number of dislikes among all the PlayStation Showcase trailers.

The debut video nextgen-reissue of GTA V received over 67 thousand negative ratings and only 21 thousand likes.

Quite a bit short of a million RPG Forspoken (913 thousand), collection Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (850 thousand) and action Project eve (811 thousand).

Another new trailer has collected about 600 thousand Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, while GhostWire: Tokyo, Alan Wake: Remastered and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands almost reached 500 thousand. The other projects from the presentation have significantly less views.

