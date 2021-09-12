Max Verstappen on the words of Hamilton about the victory: “I would call Lewis’s forecast too optimistic for us” – Auto

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen summed up the sprint qualification for the Italian Grand Prix, and also shared his opinion on the team’s prospects in tomorrow’s race.

So, Lewis Hamilton at the end of the sprint immediately announced that on Sunday Verstappen should easily win the race.

Lewis Hamilton: “Tomorrow everything should end with an easy victory for Red Bull”

“Today it was important to start as best as possible – and we managed to do it. A good start is especially important on weekends like this, where we seem to be inferior to Mercedes. So it was critical to achieve that result. Although we understand that the main day will be tomorrow. Lewis starts fourth, he is close, Valtteri will break up from the last rows. The Mercedes is still very fast.

But, be that as it may, overtaking here is still quite difficult, as you could see. So tomorrow it will be important for me to start as well as possible and try to create a gap right away. Although, again, a lot can happen – the safety car, for example.

Lewis said we got the race win in our pocket? I would call such a forecast too optimistic (smiles). You always have to look ahead. And I know very well that the Mercedes has a very good pace. So you need to stay focused, especially on the stratum. Let’s see what happens in the end. We will attack. We had problems during the weekend, tomorrow we will try to cope.

A threat from the McLaren? Yes, they were fast today, but they still used the softest tires. Therefore, at the start, they looked very strong. But after that we managed to come off quite comfortably. I hope I can do the same tomorrow, ”said Verstappen.

