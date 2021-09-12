Mazepin: The team ordered to stop immediately

During the race in Monza, the Haas riders collided with each other, both were able to continue, but only Mick Schumacher made it to the finish line. Nikita Mazepin was forced to leave due to problems with the power plant.

Mick Schumacher (15th): “I think the race was good. We chose the right strategy, and communication with the team was at a good level. There were many events at the start, but with the safety car it became even more interesting. This time we did a good job at the restart and fought for a while, but unfortunately I then damaged the front wing. And yet we can be happy with how we worked. “

Nikita Mazepin (descent): “It looks like the power plant on my car broke down, it suddenly lost power. If I tried to get to the boxes, the power plant could get irreversible damage, so the team ordered to stop immediately.

During the race, Mick braked early before the fourth turn, I tried to squeeze through, but it was time for Mick to turn. It’s a pity that we collided. It was my fault, a purely racing incident, but of course I was very annoyed. Later, I damaged the tire, the front wing lost half of the end plate – I had to make another pit stop, and then the power plant failed. “