New gem from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

It’s been a long time since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made us happy with their pearls. The spouses, in addition to great love, are united by a similar sense of humor, which they happily hone on each other: either the actors share plans for a fourth child, simultaneously threatening to divorce, or they convince the fans of the “photogenicity” of the second halves.

Today our heroes decided to troll subscribers again. Almost identical photos appeared on their Instagram pages, but attentive viewers were able to notice one detail: in the picture published by Blake, she stands in sandals (the shoes seem to have been painted hastily in a photo editor); and in Ryan’s photo, his wife is already posing barefoot.

The main reason for the publication was that Reynolds first voted in the elections. His beloved did not miss the chance to play a trick on the actor: “This is the first time for Ryan. Naturally, he was scared. It didn’t last long. Literally a few seconds. He wept. I pretended to cry. And then he called all his friends. ” This couple’s feelings will never “rust”!

This is a photo from Ryan’s page:

And Blake posted this: