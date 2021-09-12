New iPhones and smartwatch redesign: what to expect from Apple’s presentation on September 14

Apple has scheduled its traditional fall presentation on September 14th. This time, as in the past, the event will be held online in order to eliminate the risk of the spread of COVID-19. It received the corresponding name – California Streaming.

Most likely, this will not be the only Apple presentation this year: in 2020, the company held three broadcasts at once in September and October. Therefore, next week, users may not see all new items at once. What to expect from the September stream?

Main dish

Most insiders and analysts expect to see new smartphones. Like past models, the new iPhone is likely to come in four configurations: iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg, the devices will feature the same screen sizes as last year, but with improved cameras, faster A15 processors and displays with higher refresh rates.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the smartphone will have at least three new functions for taking photos and videos. Smart filters can be added to the camera, which will apply the effect not to the entire picture, but to individual objects or people in the frame. Portrait mode, which can now be used for taking photos with bokeh (that is, with a blurred background), will also be available for video. The device may also include ProRes mode for capturing high definition video.

In addition, Apple may add satellite communications to smartphones that will allow you to make emergency calls even where there is no access to a standard mobile network.

New watch

The presentation may show a new smart watch Apple Watch Series 7, says TechCrunch. According to Bloomberg, Apple will release two models of the device with a new design: with a case of 41 and 45 mm. Each will receive a larger screen, which will accommodate “16% more pixels” than the Series 6. Thanks to the increased size, more useful information will be placed on the screen, the agency wrote.

Other innovations, according to him, will be a more powerful processor, a new design with flat edges and a more durable display, created using new lamination technology.

Cropped AirPods

For music lovers, Apple can delight with updated wireless headphones. The third generation AirPods will resemble last year’s AirPods Pro with shorter microphone shafts, Bloomberg reported.

Nikkei Asia sources claimed that Apple began production of the new headphone model in August this year. Earlier, the company planned to release new AirPods Pro this year, but later the date was postponed to 2022, Bloomberg noted.

All the rest

It is possible that on September 14, Apple fans will also see new models of MacBook and iPad Mini, writes The Verge. If that happens, the refreshed MacBook Pros will presumably receive new Apple-designed processors, as well as HDMI and SD card ports that were missing from last year’s versions of the device.

In turn, the iPad Mini will face “the most radical redesign in its nine-year history,” Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman wrote in his newsletter. According to him, the new device will receive a large display with thinner bezels, improved performance and a design similar to last year’s iPad Air.

Finally, no one will be surprised if Apple talks about updating its many services and prepares a few more surprises that even insiders do not know about, The Verge notes.