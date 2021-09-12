No ray tracing and old engine: Remedy answered questions about Alan Wake: Remastered

Studio Remedy Entertainment published on the official website Alan wake answers to frequently asked questions regarding the remaster, revealing some fresh details about the updated version of the game.

The reissue was created on the original Alan Wake engine in collaboration with the UK studio D3T, responsible for Mafia II: Definitive Edition;

Remedy did not do a full remake as it is happy with how the game has survived over the past decade. No changes have been made to gameplay or content. Achievements will remain the same as in the original;

A day one patch will be available at the release, which will improve cinematic cinematics and a number of other trivia;

The remaster will not have support for ray tracing and HDR, but according to the developers, the game looks good without it;

The project will take approximately 29 GB on PS4, 27 GB on PS5, 39 GB on Xbox, and 36 GB on PC;

Sam Lake’s audio commentary is enabled in the settings and will automatically appear as you progress, detailing the game’s plot and how Remedy organizes the scripting process;

Using the adaptive triggers of the DualSense gamepad – the left trigger is responsible for the flashlight and adjusts the brightness depending on the degree of pressure, and the right trigger is used for firing, providing a different response when firing from a pistol and a rifle.

Translation into Russian will only be in subtitles and text. Voice acting – English;

Resolution and frame rate on Xbox :

Xbox One – 900p @ 30fps

Xbox One X – 1080p @ 60fps performance mode or 1440p quality mode upscaled to 4K and 4x MSAA @ 30fps;

Xbox Series X – 1440p upscaled to 4K and 4x MSAA @ 60fps

Xbox Series S – 1080p @ 60fps.

For PlayStation versions, see here…

Features of the PC version :

The game will only run on DirectX 12, unlimited frame rates, DLSS and 21: 9 ultra-wide displays are supported, but all pre-rendered cutscenes will be displayed in a 16: 9 aspect ratio. Graphics quality can be customized in detail for your system.

A video comparison of graphics between the original Alan Wake for Xbox 360 and the upcoming remaster has also appeared online.

Alan Wake: Remastered will be released 5 october… Pre-orders are already open.

