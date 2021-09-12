Novak Djokovic – Daniil Medvedev, US Open men’s final: prediction, statistics, what time the match, where to watch

In the final of the men’s US Open – no surprises: the first and second seeded, the first and second rackets of the world, Novak Djokovic from Serbia and Daniil Medvedev from Russia.

Djokovic is pursuing a unique achievement – if he wins, he will issue a career “Grand Slam” (wins all the Majors of the season) first after Rod Laver back in 1969, and will also surpass the main rivals – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in “Helmets”. Now the dream troika has 20 titles each. Novak is striving for 21, and Medvedev will try to prevent him. This is Daniel’s second final at the US Open and the third at Helmets. He lost the previous ones, the last one to Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Bet on US Open matches with high odds at BC Winline

US Open Medvedev: “Motivation – to make a gift for a wedding anniversary” YESTERDAY AT 08:51

Whose records is Djokovic following? Laver took all TBShs of the season twice

As we walked along the grid

Novak Djokovic

1st round: Holger Rune (Denmark) – 6: 1, 7: 6 (5), 6: 2, 6: 1

2nd round: Tallon Griekspur (Netherlands) – 6: 2, 6: 3, 6: 2

3rd round: Kei Nishikori (Japan) – 6: 7 (4), 6: 3, 6: 3, 6: 2

4th round: Jenson Brooksby (USA) – 1: 6, 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 2

Quarterfinals: Matteo Berrettini (Italy) – 5: 7, 6: 2, 6: 2, 6: 3

Semifinal: Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 4: 6, 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 2

Daniil Medvedev

1st round: Richard Gasquet (France) – 6: 4, 6: 3, 6: 1

2nd round: Dominik Koepfer (Germany) – 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 2

3rd round: Pablo Andujar (Spain) – 6: 0, 6: 4, 6: 3

4th round: Daniel Evans (Great Britain) – 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 3

Quarter-finals: Botik van de Sandshulp (Netherlands) – 6: 3, 6: 0, 4: 6, 7: 5

Semifinals: Felix Auger-Allassim (Canada) – 6: 4, 7: 5, 6: 2

Daniil Medvedev Photo: Getty Images

The numbers speak

Head-to-head statistics are 5-3 in favor of Djokovic.

The last match, the final of the Australian Open in February 2021, ended in a defeat in favor of the Serb – 7: 5, 6: 2, 6: 2.

Djokovic won three out of five hard meetings, Medvedev took one victory on clay.

In case of victory, Novak will issue the 21st title at the Grand Slam tournaments – no one has ever done this before.

Also at stake for Djokovic is the calendar “Helmet” – in the Open Era, this was only possible for Rod Laver in 1969.

Medvedev will play in the third final of TBSh, he lost two previous ones.

Who said what

Novak Djokovic: “Of course I know what’s at stake. But I want to focus on the things that work best for me. I have my own routine, people around. I’m going to isolate myself and gain energy for the next battle. On the court, I said that I would approach this match as if it were the last in my life. It will be the most important match of my career, or maybe not, I don’t know. But this year for sure.

This will be a battle with Medvedev, and he is in amazing shape. He has won many matches on hard lately. We have already played in the Australian Open finals this year, so I know what to expect. He already has two Grand Slam finals. In terms of experience, things will be different now. I am sure he will do everything to win the first “Helmet” in his career.

Novak Djokovic Photo: Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev: “In terms of tactics, the Australian Open final taught me a lot. Because he played in it differently than in previous matches, and I was not ready for this. And now I’m ready. I think in terms of tactics this match will be more interesting. I also always give my best, but in Melbourne I didn’t leave my heart on the court. Of course, I wanted to win, but for some reason I could not turn on. Now I will try to do it. Whatever the score, I will fight and give all my best even more than in Melbourne.

If I manage to defeat him, then, probably, I will go down in history as the person who did not let him to the Grand Slam. But it doesn’t bother me. I think it affects him more. On the one hand, he will definitely be under pressure. On the other hand, in difficult moments, he always plays even better. I don’t know, let’s say he will lose 1: 2 or 0: 2 in sets and with a break. He always gives all the best, but maybe at another moment, on another “Helmet”, he would not have come up with something. And here he will definitely try everything to reach the goal. “

Bookmaker quotes:

Djokovic’s victory – 1.36

Medvedev’s victory – 3.30

The Russian tennis player gave only one set in the tournament, the Serbian closed only one match with 3: 0 against the 121st racket of the world, but the odds for Djokovic’s victory prevail. This is not surprising – the status of the TBS final always negates past achievements and the path along the grid, which was much easier for Medvedev due to the early departure of his rivals from the top 10. The odds for the AO final were almost equal, but then Daniil lost without a chance.

This time the match will obviously be more stubborn: on the American hard, Medvedev feels more confident than on the Australian, and he still retained enough strength, which Djokovic threw out in the semifinal five-set against Alexander Zverev.

Where and when to watch

The match will start at 23:00 Moscow time. It will be broadcast live by Eurosport and can be watched by subscription on the website and in the app. Nikolay Davydenko and Kirill Dyshlova will comment. In addition, the best and most emotional text broadcast will be available.

Bet on US Open matches with high odds at BC Winline

US Open Djokovic stood up for Tsitsipas after heit for toilet breaks YESTERDAY AT 05:38