Piastri: Chances of getting into Formula 1 are very small

Australian Oscar Piastri brilliantly performs in the youth series. After his 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup title, he entered the Renault Academy (now Alpine), became Formula 3 champion in 2020, and is leading Formula 2 this year.

It would seem that a 20-year-old racer is on his way to Formula 1, because before Charles Leclair and George Russell could boast of such successes, but there are no vacancies in Alpine, and the only remaining vacancy in Alfa Romeo is claimed by better-off riders. In Monza, Oscar admitted that the chances of getting into Formula 1 are very small.

Oscar Piastri: “I don’t know what will happen next. In Formula 1, there is one vacancy, for which there are many applicants. I play for Alpine, but they have no vacancies in Formula 1. Honestly, the chances are very few, but I do not lose hope and really want to declare myself.

The past few weeks have been very challenging. Free seats in Formula 1 were filled every day, in the end there was only one thing left, now Alfa Romeo must decide who they will invite. I don’t know who it will be.

I won two titles in a row and am leading this year. Until the end of the Formula 2 season is still far away, a lot can change, but all the changes in Formula 1 are taking place now or have already taken place. I don’t know what else I could do. This is probably just a bad time. I had several proposals implying that I will not win the title in Formula 2 this year and will stay for another season, but this is just stupid. I want to win this championship. “