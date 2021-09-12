“PSG received 800 million euros in three years. If this does not end, 20 sheikhs in 20 clubs will dominate. Financial doping is unacceptable, ”says the Head of La Liga – Football

La Liga President Javier Tebas believes that UEFA needs to tighter control of certain clubs in terms of financial fair play.

– Do you think UEFA is too soft on such clubs as PSG and Manchester City?

– The problem with financial fair play nowadays is that it is always applied a posteriori (knowledge gained from experience is opposed a priori – knowledge gained before experience – Sports.ru). In this matter, we must remember that both clubs came under UEFA sanctions following the La Liga complaints, and CAS acquitted them.

And here’s the problem. CAS is not the Vatican of Sports Justice at all. The model needs to be improved and it should have been applied earlier. As in the case of Barça, which had to act in advance, I can guarantee that it helped her to overcome the crisis.

But it is clear that PSG’s actions are unacceptable, the same goes for City and other clubs. I repeat, financial doping is unacceptable.

– What numbers are we talking about?

– Over the past three years, PSG has received cash injections of 800 million euros. And their commercial income is 20% higher than that of major European clubs such as Barça, Real Madrid or Manchester United. It is impossible, it is out of step with the market. If that doesn’t end, soccer will be dominated by 20 sheikhs in 20 different clubs.

– What solution?

“Good financial control, harmonization and possibly intervention by the European Union, given that this is already severely distorting the markets,” Tebas said.

