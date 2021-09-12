Ragnarok told what to expect from the plot – Gambling addiction

In the finale of the first part, Kratos learns that his deceased wife Fay was a giant – therefore, not only the blood of a god, but also a giant flows in his son Atreus. But why did the wife not tell the hero about this?

And since now Kratos can no longer ask Fay this question, part of the plot will be built around this problem. Where to look for answers? And how now to build his life for a child, which contains great power?

Williams notes that since the release God of war the fans have a lot of questions. And the task of the team is to give answers to them and, at the same time, to throw in new ones.

Apparently, this means that in Ragnarok, the relationship between Kratos and his grown-up son will play as important a role in the narrative as before. And the topic of family values ​​will be given even more attention, since the hero will be avenged by the relatives of the murdered Balder – brother Thor and mother Freyja.

However, when it came to the latter and her feud with Kratos, Williams noted that “This is too insightful conclusion from the trailer”… Therefore, it is possible that the motivation and role of Freya as a whole will not be as unambiguous as one might think now. And in general, the creators are likely preparing a lot of surprises for the fans.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released next year on PS4 and PS5.