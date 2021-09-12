Real Madrid and Perez got into Barça’s head. It looks like she has an inferiority complex “, reports the Head of La Liga Tebas – Football

La Liga President Javier Tebas spoke about the possible influence of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez on Barcelona.

– Bartomeu was also for the Super League …

– We had both good and bad relations with Bartomeu – until Barcelona once condemned me in front of CSD (the Supreme Sports Council – Sports.ru). And in assemblies in recent years, he has always voted against with Real Madrid.

I have a feeling that Florentino Perez and Real Madrid have penetrated into Barça’s head. As if she has an inferiority complex.

“Are you saying that Florentino got into Laporta’s head?”

– I think Florentino is a very smart guy, and his CEO Jose ngel Sanchez is the most empathetic in European football. And all this glamor and know-how in front of someone who has been outside the world of football for more than ten years …

We went to the extreme that Florentino was at the Gamper Cup dinner! Who could imagine such a thing? This does not mean that Laporta and Florentino cannot have a relationship, but Barça advocated an agreement with CVC until Real Madrid said no, Tebas said.

Recall that La Liga agreed to sell 10% of the business to the investment fund CVC Capital Partners for 2.7 billion euros. Real Madrid and Barcelona opposed the deal. At the same time, the Catalan club was initially for, but then changed its position. It was reported that Barça could have saved Messi by approving a La Liga deal with CVC.

La Liga sold 10% of the business to the Luxembourg foundation for 2.7 billion euros. The goal is to catch up with the nuclear submarine in terms of income in 4 years

Barcelona and Real Madrid went to war with La Liga on the day Messi left. The matter is also in the Super League